Kamrup district administration visits tense Assam-Meghalaya border

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: A high-level team of the Kamrup district administration on Tuesday visited several Assam-Meghalaya inter-state border areas in South Kamrup, including Chatargaon, Changma Nagar, Dumopaham, and other adjoining border villages under Palasbari Legislative Assembly constituency (LAC).

Kamrup District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra, Palasbari MLA Himangshu Shekhar Baishya, and officials of various departments visited the border areas and assessed the situation on the ground, particularly concerns related to the Census, schools, healthcare, roads, land, and other basic facilities.

The visit assumes significance against the backdrop of a series of reports published by The Sentinel highlighting difficulties faced by Census officials and enumerators in several border villages and concerns over Assam’s administrative and developmental presence in the frontier areas. The issue had earlier come into focus through a series of reports by The Sentinel highlighting resistance to the ongoing Census exercise in certain Garo-inhabited villages along the Assam-Meghalaya border and drawing attention to the challenges faced by Census personnel in the frontier areas.

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