Kamrup awareness campaign promotes balanced fertiliser use among farmers

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: A special awareness campaign was organised with the aim of making farmers aware of the balanced use of fertilisers such as urea, DAP and NPK, in association with KVK Kamrup, Kahikuchi, under the District Agriculture Office, Kamrup. In this awareness campaign, the target was to train 100 farmers from each block under all ADO circles of Kamrup. Discussions were held on the optimal use of soil fertility and how the indiscriminate use of urea and DAP is damaging soil health. Farmers were also urged to improve soil fertility by using organic fertilisers and adopting natural farming, thereby minimising reliance on chemical fertilisers.

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