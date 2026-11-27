A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: The District Development Committee (DDC) meeting for the month of November was held on Thursday at the Conference Hall of the Integrated District Commissioner's Office, Amingaon, under the chairmanship of District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra.

The meeting undertook a comprehensive review of the implementation of flagship Central and State Government schemes and the progress of key developmental projects being undertaken across the district. Departments including Panchayat and Rural Development, PWD (Building), PWD (Roads), Agriculture, Education, Health, Public Health Engineering, APDCL, Social Welfare, Fisheries, and Water Resources presented detailed status reports on their respective schemes and ongoing works.