Tension along Assam-Meghalaya border after ‘Assam residents’ enter Maikhuli field

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Tension briefly flared along the Assam-Meghalaya boundary on Saturday morning after more than 100 people from Assam, allegedly led by Mintu Boro of Bakrapara in Assam, entered the Maikhuli Field after dismantling a half-cemented wall behind Maikhuli Upper Primary School and locking the entrance gate, preventing villagers from accessing the field.

Superintendent of Police, Ri-Bhoi, Giri Prasad, said the situation was brought under control following the intervention of police and senior officials from both States.

According to police, the incident was reported at around 10.20 am after the Assam-side group entered the field and chained and locked its entrance gate. The development angered local villagers, who forcibly pushed and pulled open the gate and broke the lock to enter the field. This led to a confrontation and scuffle between the two sides, raising concerns over further escalation along the sensitive inter-State boundary.

The SP said police personnel from Pillangkata Outpost and Basistha Mandir Outpost intervened and pushed the Assam-side residents back towards Assam, bringing the immediate situation under control. Subsequently, magistrates from both States and senior police officials reached the area to prevent any further escalation.

Among those present were Additional Superintendents of Police from Assam and Meghalaya, M. Marngat, DySP (T), Nongpoh, and the officer-in-charges of Khanapara and Basistha police stations. CRPF personnel and available police forces were also deployed in the area.

The SP said that following the intervention, forces were deployed on both sides of the boundary as a precautionary measure.

Police said the situation was normal and under control, with security personnel maintaining a close watch to prevent any fresh confrontation.

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