Kamrup District Announces Postal Ballot Facilitation Schedule Ahead of Assam Assembly Polls

The Office of the District Commissioner, Kamrup, has announced the schedule for postal ballot facilitation centres ahead of the Assam Assembly elections, enabling eligible voters to cast their votes without visiting polling booths on election day.
The facilitation centres are being set up across two locations in the district, with specific slots designated for general voters and polling personnel.
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The facilitation centre at the Integrated DC Office, Amingaon, became operational on Friday from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, serving eligible voters from all six Legislative Assembly Constituencies of Kamrup district.
From April 4 to April 5, the facility shifts to Dakshin Kamrup College in Mirza, operating during the same hours — exclusively for polling officers and presiding officers who are on election duty and unable to vote in person.
The centre then returns to the Integrated DC Office, Amingaon, from April 6 to April 8, again from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, for the remaining eligible voters across the six constituencies.
Postal ballots are available to specific categories of eligible voters, including senior citizens, persons with disabilities, essential service workers, and election personnel deployed on duty during polling day.
Eligible voters in Kamrup district are encouraged to check their eligibility and visit the designated facilitation centre within the scheduled window to ensure their vote is counted ahead of the April 9 polling date.