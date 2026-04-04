Kamrup District Announces Postal Ballot Facilitation Schedule Ahead of Assam Assembly Polls

The Office of the District Commissioner, Kamrup, has announced the schedule for postal ballot facilitation centres ahead of the Assam Assembly elections, enabling eligible voters to cast their votes without visiting polling booths on election day.

The facilitation centres are being set up across two locations in the district, with specific slots designated for general voters and polling personnel.

Also Read: Postal Ballot Voting Begins in Sonitpur District for Assam Assembly Elections 2026