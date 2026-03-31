Postal Ballot Voting Begins in Sonitpur District for Assam Assembly Elections 2026

The postal ballot facility for the Assam Legislative Assembly Elections 2026 got underway in Sonitpur district on Monday, marking an important step in ensuring that eligible voters who cannot be physically present at polling booths on election day are able to exercise their franchise.
The facility was set up on the first floor of the Bakijai Branch of the DC's Office in Sonitpur, where voters availed the service in an orderly and well-managed environment.
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District Election Officer Ananda Kumar Das formally handed over the first postal ballot paper to journalist Himangshu Saikia, who became the first voter in the district to cast his vote through the postal ballot facility.
The DEO was accompanied by the Returning Officer for Rangapara and Sanskriti Somani, Cell In-Charge of the Postal Ballot Cell, during the commencement programme. Several other journalists and eligible officials also availed the facility on the day.
In a further step toward inclusive electoral participation, the home voting facility for absentee voters will be rolled out from April 1. The facility covers two categories — Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) and senior citizens aged 85 years and above — and will be carried out at their residences by designated polling teams.
The initiative is part of the Election Commission's broader effort to ensure that no eligible voter is left out of the democratic process due to mobility or health constraints.