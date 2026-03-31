Postal Ballot Voting Begins in Sonitpur District for Assam Assembly Elections 2026

The postal ballot facility for the Assam Legislative Assembly Elections 2026 got underway in Sonitpur district on Monday, marking an important step in ensuring that eligible voters who cannot be physically present at polling booths on election day are able to exercise their franchise.

The facility was set up on the first floor of the Bakijai Branch of the DC's Office in Sonitpur, where voters availed the service in an orderly and well-managed environment.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Postal Ballot Voting Underway In Kamrup Metro District