Kamrup DigiPay Sakhis Empowered with Laptops at Amingaon Programme

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: A laptop distribution programme for DigiPay Sakhis was held on Tuesday at the Conference Hall of the Integrated District Commissioner’s Office, Amingaon. The programme was attended by District Commissioner of Kamrup Deba Kumar Mishra, Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad Siddhartha Goswami, ASRLM DPM Sumit Prasad Das, and other senior officials of the district administration.

A total of 71 laptops were distributed to DigiPay Sakhis during the ceremony.

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