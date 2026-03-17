Kamrup District Opens Election Control Room for Assam Polls 2026

With the Assam Legislative Assembly Election 2026 approaching, authorities in Kamrup district have set up a dedicated Election Control Room to assist voters and ensure the smooth conduct of the electoral process.
The control room is now fully operational and open to receive complaints, information, and reports related to election activities from the public.
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Citizens can use the facility to report violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), flag election-related irregularities, or seek information about the electoral process.
The initiative is part of the district administration's broader effort to keep the upcoming election free, fair, and transparent.
Residents of Kamrup district can contact the Election Control Room through the following numbers:
Toll-free helpline: 1077
Direct contact: 6001682827