Assam Assembly Election 2026: Nominations Open, Polling Set for April 9

Returning officers across all 126 Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs) in Assam issued gazette notifications on Tuesday, officially opening the nomination process for the Assam Legislative Assembly Election 2026.
The move follows the Election Commission of India's (ECI) announcement of the poll schedule on Monday.
Also Read: Assam to Vote on April 9; ECI Announces Poll Schedule for Four States and Puducherry
Candidates can file their nomination papers until 3 pm on March 23, 2026. Scrutiny of nominations will take place on March 24, and the last date to withdraw a candidature is March 26.
Polling day is April 9, with voting open from 7 am to 5 pm. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anurag Goel confirmed that any voter who enters a polling station before the 5 pm deadline will be allowed to cast their vote.
The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4, 2026.
Addressing the media in Guwahati, CEO Anurag Goel shared that the state's total registered electorate stands at 2,50,21,413 as of March 15.
Among them, 6,28,093 are first-time voters aged 18–19, while 2,482 voters are above 100 years of age. The 20–29 age group forms the largest voter bloc, with 66,55,376 voters.
In terms of constituency size, Dalgaon LAC has the highest number of voters at 3,17,110, while Amri LAC has the lowest at 1,00,494.
The state will have 31,490 polling stations in total — 31,486 regular and four auxiliary.
To manage the election, authorities have mobilised a large workforce: 1,50,546 polling personnel, 74,605 security officials, 3,591 micro observers, 3,441 sector officers, 779 zonal officers, 5,981 counting officials, and 2,348 micro observers specifically for the counting process.
Assam has received 200 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) for election security, with more units expected to arrive in the coming days.
The CEO said 134 border checkpoints have been identified for strict surveillance, in consultation with the State Police Nodal Officer (SPNO). Each LAC will have nine flying squad teams and nine static surveillance teams operating through the election period.
SPNO Akhilesh Kumar Singh, who was present at the briefing, said the Assam Police has set up a special cell to monitor AI-generated fake videos and disinformation during the election period.
Citizens can report complaints by calling the state-level helpline: 6026900682.
Singh noted that the Assam Police and CAPF will work jointly throughout the polls. "Law and order is much better than before," he said, adding that AFSPA (Armed Forces Special Powers Act) is now enforced in only three districts of the state.