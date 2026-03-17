Assam Assembly Election 2026: Nominations Open, Polling Set for April 9

Candidates can file their nomination papers until 3 pm on March 23, 2026. Scrutiny of nominations will take place on March 24, and the last date to withdraw a candidature is March 26.

Polling day is April 9, with voting open from 7 am to 5 pm. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anurag Goel confirmed that any voter who enters a polling station before the 5 pm deadline will be allowed to cast their vote.

The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4, 2026.