Kamrup District Unveils 'Kamrupiya' Mascot for Assam Election 2026

Azara: The Kamrup district administration on Thursday unveiled its official mascot for the upcoming Assam Legislative Assembly General Election, 2026 — a cheerful, river-inspired cartoon character named 'Kamrupiya.'

The launch was presided over by District Election Officer and District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra, who said the initiative is aimed at enhancing voter awareness and encouraging greater public participation in the electoral process.

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