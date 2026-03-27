Kamrup District Unveils 'Kamrupiya' Mascot for Assam Election 2026

Azara: The Kamrup district administration on Thursday unveiled its official mascot for the upcoming Assam Legislative Assembly General Election, 2026 — a cheerful, river-inspired cartoon character named 'Kamrupiya.'
The launch was presided over by District Election Officer and District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra, who said the initiative is aimed at enhancing voter awareness and encouraging greater public participation in the electoral process.
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Kamrupiya is depicted as a bright, blue, cartoon-like river character emerging from water — a direct visual nod to the Brahmaputra, the mighty river that defines the geography of Kamrup district.
The character is dressed in traditional Assamese attire and carries signboards representing the North Bank and South Bank areas of the district — reflecting the fact that the Brahmaputra physically divides Kamrup into two distinct zones.
The mascot was conceptualised and designed by Assistant Commissioner Udeshna Sarma, who explained that Kamrupiya was created to capture the district's distinctive geographical character.
"Kamrupiya reflects the unique geographical identity of Kamrup district, which is divided by the Brahmaputra river," Sarma said.
The mascot is expected to be used across voter outreach campaigns in the run-up to polling day, serving as a recognisable and locally rooted symbol for civic engagement across both banks of the district.