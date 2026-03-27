Assam Election Seizures Cross Rs 37 Crore Mark Ahead of Assembly Polls

Guwahati: Surveillance teams deployed across Assam ahead of the state's assembly elections have seized cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals, and other freebies totalling Rs 37.24 crore as of March 26 — marking a significant enforcement push under the Election Commission of India's Electronic Seizure Management System (ESMS).
The ESMS was activated on February 26 across Assam and other poll-bound states to track and manage election-related seizures in real time.
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Flying squads and Static Surveillance Teams (SSTs) have been active across the state, intercepting a wide range of items intended to influence voters. Here is how the total breaks down:
Cash: Rs 83.23 lakh
Liquor: Rs 256.71 lakh
Drugs: Rs 2,525.79 lakh
Precious metals: Rs 205.29 lakh
Freebies and other items: Rs 653.50 lakh
This brings Assam's total seizure figure to Rs 3,724.53 lakh — or Rs 37.24 crore.
Drugs account for the largest share of seized items by value, underlining the scale of narcotics being moved through the state in the run-up to polling day.
The scale of enforcement extends well beyond Assam. According to the Election Commission of India, illicit inducements worth over Rs 408.82 crore have been seized nationwide since February 26 across poll-bound states and Union Territories.
The national breakdown includes Rs 17.44 crore in cash, liquor worth Rs 37.68 crore (16.3 lakh litres), drugs valued at Rs 167.38 crore, precious metals worth Rs 23 crore, and other freebies exceeding Rs 163.30 crore.
The seizures reflect a coordinated, multi-agency enforcement approach that the Election Commission has put in place across several states simultaneously.
The Election Commission has set up multiple channels for the public and political parties to report violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).
Complaints can be filed through the C-Vigil Module on the ECINET platform. Alternatively, anyone can call the dedicated helpline at 1950 to lodge a complaint directly with the District Election Officer or Returning Officer concerned.
District Grievance Committees have also been established to address election-related complaints in a structured and timely manner.