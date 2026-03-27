Assam Election Seizures Cross Rs 37 Crore Mark Ahead of Assembly Polls

Guwahati: Surveillance teams deployed across Assam ahead of the state's assembly elections have seized cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals, and other freebies totalling Rs 37.24 crore as of March 26 — marking a significant enforcement push under the Election Commission of India's Electronic Seizure Management System (ESMS).

The ESMS was activated on February 26 across Assam and other poll-bound states to track and manage election-related seizures in real time.

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