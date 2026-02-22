Kamrup DLTC reviews DoT initiatives, focuses on rural telecom strengthening

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: A District Level Telecom Committee (DLTC) meeting-cum-awareness session on citizen-centric Department of Telecommunications (DoT) initiatives including Sanchar Sathi, Call Before You Dig (CBuD), Electromagnetic Radiation (EMR) Awareness, and the Samriddh Gram Panchayat (SGP) Project was held today at the Conference Hall of the Integrated District Commissioner’s Office, Kamrup, Amingaon.

The meeting was chaired by Deba Kumar Mishra, District Commissioner, Kamrup and attended by senior officials from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) as well as representatives from the P&RD, PWD, PHE and other line departments. Telecom service providers and members of the GP Level Digital Access Committee were also present. In his address, District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra emphasized the importance of coordination among all departments and telecom agencies to ensure secure, efficient, and uninterrupted telecom infrastructure, especially in rural and remote areas. He stated that initiatives such as Sanchar Sathi and CBuD are vital for preventing telecom disruptions, protecting infrastructure, and raising awareness about responsible use of digital technologies. The District Commissioner further informed that two special awareness programmes will soon be organized to sensitize local bodies, telecom officials, and the public on the safe and efficient use of telecom networks.

During the session, V. S. Raju, Director (R), Department of Telecommunications (DoT), delivered a detailed presentation on Sanchar Sathi, EMR Awareness, and other citizen-centric telecom initiatives. He highlighted the Government of India’s sustained efforts to strengthen safe, transparent, and reliable digital connectivity, particularly in the region.

The meeting was attended by Siddhartha Goswami, Chief Executive Officer, Kamrup Zila Parishad, along with Rajesh, Assistant Director General, Kalyan Baruah, Additional Director, Telecom, Mridul Deka, DIO, NIC Kamrup, Senior officials from the Telecom Department, PWD, Panchayat & Rural Development, Health, PHE, and other line departments, along with representatives from various telecom service providers, were also present.

