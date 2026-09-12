Kamrup DRSC reviews road maintenance, traffic safety and e-rickshaw issues in Rangia

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: The District Road Safety Committee (DRSC), Kamrup, held a meeting on Friday at the Conference Hall of the DC Office, Kamrup, under the chairmanship of District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra, with a focus on strengthening road safety and addressing key issues related to road maintenance and traffic management across the district. The meeting primarily discussed road maintenance and traffic-related concerns, with particular focus on the e-rickshaw issue in Rangia. Other matters taken up included road maintenance on NH-17 at Bijoynagar, NH-427, NH-17, and NH-27.

Also Read: Abandoned Excavator Left Precariously on Palasbari-Dakhala Road Sparks Safety Fears