Kamrup: Fishing competition held at Hahim along the Assam-Meghalaya border

BOKO: A positive example of unity and harmony between Assam and Meghalaya was witnessed on Saturday as people from both states participated in a fishing competition held at Hahim in Kamrup district of Assam, along the Assam–Meghalaya border.

Around 300 participants from Assam and Meghalaya took part in the event. Members of various tribal communities, including Khasi, Garo, Rabha, and Boro, actively participated, reflecting the region’s rich cultural diversity.

Participants also came from North Garo Hills and West Khasi Hills (WKH) districts of Meghalaya, as well as Goalpara, Kamrup, and Sivasagar districts of Assam, along with some participants from Nagaland.

Kailash Sharma, a key member of the organizing committee, said that the event is organized by a society comprising members from both states. He added that the fishing competition has been held annually since 2011.

Explaining the objective of the event, Sharma said, “We live in a border area where disputes exist in many places. But here in Hahim, people from all communities, irrespective of caste, creed, or religion, come together to celebrate the spirit of unity. We enjoy the festive season, fish together, and spend the day in harmony.”

He further added, “There are times when border disputes lead to clashes between people of both states. Through events like this and with mutual coordination, we try to resolve differences peacefully and strengthen relationships.”

The competition was held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in a large pond. The first prize of Rs 1 lakh was awarded to the participant who caught the biggest fish using a fishing rod. The second prize was Rs 30,000, while the third prize was Rs 10,000. In addition, 25 participants received consolation prizes of Rs 2,500 each.

Competitors used a variety of fishing baits, including earthworms, flour, wasp larvae, silkworms, and other natural feeds. The first prize was won by Silchon Marak of Darangiri in Goalpara district, who caught a fish weighing 3.615 kilograms. The second prize went to Kaspar of Tynghor, West Khasi Hills, Meghalaya, while the third prize was won by Simanta Das of Singra, Boko. The event once again highlighted how community-driven initiatives can foster peace, cooperation, and goodwill in sensitive border areas.

