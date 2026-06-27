BVFCL’s Iconic Namrup-1 Tower Demolished to Make Way for New Fertiliser Plant

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The tall concrete tower of BVFCL’s Namrup-1 plant was demolished on Thursday, ending a six-decade chapter in the township’s industrial history. The tower was part of the Namrup-1 unit, which was phased out in 1986.

The demolition was carried out to clear ground for the upcoming Rs 10,600-crore Ammonia-Urea Fertiliser Plant. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the project on December 21, 2025.

Tileswar Bora, former employee of BVFCL and ex-General Secretary of the Namrup Fertiliser Shramik Union, said that the tower had been more than an industrial structure. “It was a part of Namrup itself. It was 23-storied tall. When it came down, it felt like losing a part of history,” he said.

Construction of the Namrup-1 plant began in 1966, and it commenced production in 1969 after being inaugurated by former Assam Chief Minister Bimala Prasad Chaliha. It was the first plant in India to produce urea from natural gas. BVFCL’s two remaining units, Namrup-2 and Namrup-3, continue to operate.

The new plant will be developed by Assam Valley Fertiliser and Chemical Company Limited (AVFCCL), a joint venture in which the Government of Assam holds a 40 percent stake. Partners include Oil India Limited, National Fertilisers Limited, Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited, and BVFCL. The facility is designed to produce 12.7 lakh metric tonnes of urea annually.

Also Read: Namrup Unit-1 Prilling Tower of BVFCL Is Demolished, Marking the End of an Era in India's Fertiliser Industry