Kamrup Metro Polls: 10.55 Lakh Voters to Decide Fate of 25 Candidates

More than 10.55 lakh voters will determine the outcome for 25 candidates contesting across five Assembly constituencies in Kamrup Metropolitan district when Assam goes to polls on April 9.

The campaign period for these seats officially wrapped up at 5 PM on April 7.

Out of the 126 Assembly constituencies in Assam, five fall under Kamrup Metro district this time. These are 33-Dispur, 34-Dimoria, 35-New Guwahati, 36-Guwahati Central, and 37-Jalukbari.

The total electorate in these five constituencies stands at 10,55,288, comprising 5,07,857 male voters, 5,47,400 female voters, and 31 third-gender voters.

Dispur constituency has 2,44,725 voters, including 1,17,771 males, 1,26,943 females, and 11 third-gender voters. Dimoria has 2,18,158 voters, with 1,05,966 males, 1,12,185 females, and 7 third-gender voters. New Guwahati constituency has 1,92,148 voters, including 91,592 males, 1,00,552 females, and 4 third-gender voters.

Similarly, Guwahati Central constituency has 1,92,615 voters, comprising 94,345 males, 98,268 females, and 2 third-gender voters. Jalukbari constituency has a total of 2,07,642 voters, including 98,183 males, 1,09,452 females, and 7 third-gender voters.

A total of 1,218 polling stations have been set up across the five constituencies. Among these, Dispur has 272 polling stations, Dimoria has 262, New Guwahati has 219, Guwahahati Central has 218, and Jalukbari has 247 polling stations. Each constituency will have one model polling station.

Notably, 120 polling stations in the district will be managed entirely by women officials. These include 21 in Dispur, 9 in Dimoria, 30 in New Guwahati, 39 in Guwahati Central, and 21 in Jalukbari. A total of 25 candidates are contesting from these five constituencies. Polling will be held across Assam on April 9, and the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

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