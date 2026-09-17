Kamrup Namghar Mahasabha to hold extended public meet at Palasbari on Sept 20

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: The Kamrup district committee of the All Assam Namghar Mahasabha, the sister organisation of the All Assam Satra Mahasabha, will hold an extended public meeting at the Palasbari Sanskriti Bikash Bhawan on September 20 from 1 pm. The meeting will be inaugurated by Palasbari MLA Himangshu Shekhar Baishya. Prantik Goswami, General Secretary of the All Assam Satra Mahasabha and Satradhikar of Jagaral Satra in Nagaon district, will attend the meeting as the chief guest.

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