Kamrup Namghar Mahasabha urges government financial aid for Namghars, Xatras at Palasbari meet

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AZARA: Parents and guardians should teach their children to become good human beings and develop compassion towards economically and socially weaker sections of society before encouraging them to aspire to become doctors, engineers, or civil servants, said Sattradhikar Prantik Goswami.

Goswami, Secretary of the All Assam Satra Mahasabha and Sattradhikar of Jagral Satra in Nagaon district, was speaking as the chief guest at a public meeting organised by the Kamrup district committee of the All Assam Namghar Mahasabha at the auditorium of Palasbari Sanskritik Bhawan on Sunday.

Addressing the meeting, presided over by Anil Kalita, President of the All Kamrup District Namghar Mahasabha and Working President of the All Assam Namghar Mahasabha, Goswami said that parents could not take pride merely in having children who become doctors, engineers, or ACS officers if they failed to inculcate good values in them from childhood.

Noted educationist and Assistant Secretary of the All Assam Namghar Mahasabha Lalit Phukan, who attended the meeting as a distinguished guest, called upon people to dedicate themselves to the promotion and development of Sattriya art and culture by drawing inspiration from the ideals and works of the Gurus.

Jayashree Goswami, Assistant General Secretary of the central committee of Ai Kanaklata Mahila Tirtha, a sister organisation of the All Assam Satra Mahasabha, also attended the meeting as a distinguished guest.

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