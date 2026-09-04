Kamrup to Felicitate Veteran Educators Under Governor Assam Varishtha Shikshak Samman 2026 on Teachers’ Day

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: On the occasion of the upcoming Teachers’ Day on September 5, the District Administration of Kamrup, in coordination with the Office of the District Elementary Education Officer, will organise felicitation ceremonies across the district and block levels under the ‘Governor Assam Varishtha Shikshak Samman 2026’ initiative.

At the district level, Mohan Chandra Sarma will be honoured for his lifelong dedication to education. Meanwhile, at the block level, the programme will celebrate veteran educators who have spent decades moulding young minds across Kamrup, including Bhaba Kanta Boro (Boko), Azad Habibar Rahman (Chamaria), Gaheruddin Ahmed (Chaygaon), Md Hashem Pear (Hajo), Abdul Rahman (Karara), Khargeswar Das (Rampur), Kunjalata Das (Rangia), and Samudra Das (Rani).

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