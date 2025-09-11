Kanaklata Baruah Women’s Tournament 2025 Kicks Off in Goalpara with 34 Teams

Goalpara: The Kanaklata Baruah Inter-District Women’s Cricket Tournament 2025 began with high energy at DN Stadium, Goalpara, bringing together 34 women’s teams from across Assam to compete for top honours. The championship is being organised by the District Sports Association under the aegis of the Assam Cricket Association.

In the opening match, host team Goalpara registered a dominant nine-wicket win over Rangia. Captain Shahinara Hussain Ahmed led from the front, while Araaraina Sonowal was named Player of the Match for her stellar performance.

Earlier in the day, Guwahati faced Bilasipara in the tournament’s first clash, securing a 37-run victory. Ruhina Pegu shone for Guwahati with an all-round display that earned her the Player of the Match Award.

Officials from the Assam Cricket Association and local sports authorities highlighted that the tournament not only promotes women’s cricket but also pays tribute to the legacy of freedom fighter Kanaklata Baruah, in whose honour the event is named.

With spirited performances and enthusiastic participation on the opening day, the stage is set for a competitive tournament that will showcase women’s cricket talent from every corner of Assam.

