Karbi Autonomous Council Chief Calls for Immediate Removal of Illegal Settlements in Karbi Anglong

KARBI ANGLONG: The Chief Executive Member of the Karbi Autonomous Council Tuliram Ronghang has made a strong plea to eliminate illegal settlements in Karbi Anglong, which are believed to have been established by individuals from the Kuki community of Manipur.

A land patta distribution event was organised in Howraghat. Tuliram Ronghang claimed that nearly 1000 individuals have entered Karbi Anglong, with around 500 families allegedly trespassing on the Karbi Hills from the Kuki Community.

“The illegal settlements must be vacated immediately,” Ronghang stated while requesting swift action to address the trespassing.

With violence breaking out in Manipur, there have been fears of a huge influx of people from Manipur to Karbi Anglong in Assam.