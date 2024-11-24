Assam: Illegal mining continues under West Kamrup Forest Division

A Correspondent

Boko: Illegal mining on the hills has continued near the Birpara village in Chaygaon revenue circle under the West Kamrup Forest Division. The incident came to light after some conscious people of the Birpara area informed the matter that some unidentified smugglers were mining the hills in the midnight by taking advantage of the darkness. People of the area alleged that this kind of incident happened only because the smugglers managed the forest department and therefore the incident happened only some four kilometers far from the West Kamrup Divisional Forest Office, Bamunigaon Range Office and Protection Range Office.

When the matter was asked to the Bamunigaon Range Officer Aminul Islam, he replied that the area does not fall under the forest department, it’s under the revenue department. It is to be mentioned that the smugglers have constructed a road about 6 feet wide and about 150 meters long from NH 17 by cutting hills and valuable trees. So that the ground can't be seen being chopped.

Locals criticizing the forest department said that the forest department imposes fines on villagers who cut their leasehold land. But surprisingly, the forest department imposed the responsibility on the revenue department despite learning that the mountains were being mined. The residents alleged, “More than 20,000 trees were cut down in the name of widening NH-17 under the West Kamrup Forest Division and now the evil elements have started cutting down the mountains in collusion with the forest department. This has led to the use of fans and ACs this winter and global warming is rising day by day.”

While informing the matter to the Chaygaon Circle Officer Chiranjit Das, he took immediate action and sent staff to the location and clarified the area falls under the revenue department but along with the forest area. Circle officer Chiranjit Das also said that no permission has been taken to mine the hills and stopped the mining from now. Das also said that the government village headman has been tasked with keeping a close watch on the area. However, Das also emphasized that the forest department also can take steps against this kind of illegal activity.

In order to stop illegal hill cutting, collection of boulders, sand and excavation in Kamrup district, the District Commissioner and District Magistrate, Kamrup, Deba Kumar Mishra, issued an order on November 12 of this year constituting 7 task forces for North Guwahati, Palashbari, Hajo, Boko, Kamalpur, Chaygaon and Rangia Revenue Circles of the district. The task forces will surprise check the areas where illegal hill cutting, earth cutting, boulder and sand excavation are taking place without permission from the district administration.

Additionally, the task forces will submit action taken reports to the District Commissioner through the Monitoring Officers. However, several conscious people of the Boko and Chaygaon area alleged that the DC Deba Kumar Mishra’s task forces failed to control anything, because of the internal understanding between smugglers, mafia with the forest department.

