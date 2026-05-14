Karbi Groups Seek Assam Women’s Panel Probe into Deithor College Principal over Alleged Sexual Assault of Minor

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KHERONI: The Karbi Students Association (KSA) and the Karbi Anglong Women Justice Forum (KAWJF) jointly submitted a memorandum to the Chairperson of the Assam State Commission for Women on Wednesday, urging immediate intervention in the alleged sexual assault of a minor girl at Deithor. The delegation was led by KSA General Secretary Barnabas Killing along with his team. Representatives from KAWJF, including President Beaulet Beypi, General Secretary Presila Terangpi, and other members, were also present. The organizations have demanded that the commission take immediate cognizance of the serious allegations against Dr Dipok Bora, Principal of Deithor Government Model College, Karbi Anglong. They have called for a fair, impartial, and time-bound investigation into the matter, followed by strict legal action against the accused as per the provisions of the law.

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