Assam University terminates Professor for sexual assault on student

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Assam University (AU) authority has terminated Professor Aniruddha Kumar, a teacher of Hindi at its Diphu campus, for sexually assaulting a female student. The incident happened in November 2024 with the student lodging a complaint alleging that Kumar outraged her modesty. Subsequently, the internal committee of the university investigated the authenticity of the allegation and presented its report to the authority. The Executive Council of the Assam University had sent the accused teacher to compulsory leave on September 25 and finally discharged him from service.

