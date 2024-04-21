Karimganj and Nagaon tough seats: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Silchar: Admitting that the BJP would face tough fights in Karimganj and Nagaon, the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confidently claimed that the ruling party would win all the five seats where the elections were held on Friday. He even hinted that despite tough fight, the BJP would retain the Karimganj seat and would also win the Nagaon seats.

“On April 26, election will be held in five seats. Out of these seats, the BJP will smoothly win in Silchar, Diphu and Darrang. Karimganj and Nagaon are two tough seats for us, but finally we will win in these two seats also,” Sarma said while speaking to the media persons in Dholai. The Chief Minister in his second visit in the Barak Valley in last two days, addressed four rallies and a road show in Hailakandi town. He would accompany the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday in a road show in Silchar town.

Sarma, while speaking to the media persons claimed that BJP would definitely win all the five seats in Upper and North Assam where elections were held on Friday. He said, the 80 per cent polling in Lok Sabha election in Assam was itself a record.

Sarma was seen in his usual positive moods in all the four rallies he attended today. He danced in the beats of the party’s theme song and asked the gathering to join adding a festive mood in the election rally. Sarma focussed mainly on the development works the BJP governments, both in Delhi and Dispur, had done for the common people. Further he stressed on his government’s resolution to solve all the problems the Bengali Hindus had been facing relating to their citizenship as well as identities. Sarma said, there was no gap between the Brahmaputra and Barak Valley during the BJP regime in the state.

Also Read: Carcass of a royal Bengal tiger recovered in southern part of Sootea

Also Watch: