Carcass of a royal Bengal tiger recovered in southern part of Sootea

JAMUGURIHAT: A worn out carcass of a royal Bengal tiger was recovered from Bhatidubi area which comes under the sixth edition of Kaziranga national Park (KNP) in the southern part of Sootea on Thursday. According to information, a patrol team of the forest guards spotted a dead body of a giant Bengal tigress and immediately informed the higher authority. Accordingly, a team of forest officials comprising Khagesh Pegu, DFO, Biswanath Wildlife division, Debajit Saikia, range officer, Biswanath along with a forest team reached the site. Similarly Dr Dipak Saikia, a veterinary doctor also reached the site and conducted the autopsy and sent the sample for forensic test. Talking to this correspondent, Dr Saikia said that the chronological age of the tigress was 7-8 and it had become challenging to find out the actual cause of the death of the tigress because of the worn out carcass. He further added that the actual cause of death will be declared after getting the forensic report. It is further pertinent to mention here that a carcass of a tigress was recovered on July 10 last year from Bhojmari Chapori near Bhatidubi area under the jurisdiction of the sixth edition of KNP. The local residents suspect that some miscreants might have added some poisonous elements in the foods to get rid of the attacks of the stray tigers and wild animals that come out from the sixth edition of the KNP.

