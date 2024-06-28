Karimganj Law College Principal Kabir Ahmed Terminated for Financial Malpractices

SILCHAR: The governing body of the Karimganj Law College had taken the resolution to terminate its principal Kabir Ahmed for gross financial malpractices. Following the GB meeting, an enquiry committee was formed under the leadership of senior advocate Biplab Deb to investigate various allegations against Ahmed. The latter did not cooperate with the body, and hence, the GB on the recommendations of the enquiry committee had decided to terminate him. A few months back, Ahmed was put under suspension following serious allegations of financial irregularities surfaced.

Detailing the types of malpractices, Ahmed had allegedly committed, Das, a former BJP MLA said, the outgoing principal during his tenure had withdrawn Rs. 4,21,770 against the salary of an employee named Manir Uddin who in reality did not even exist. Further Ahmed had siphoned off Rs. 8,81,919 from the students' donation fund. Das informed that the GB would formally lodge a suit against Kabir Ahmed.

