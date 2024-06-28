Workshop on Animal Nutrition Boosts Dairy Farming in Northeast India

JORHAT: In an effort to enhance the productivity and welfare of dairy farming in the North East region of our country, a one-day workshop on Animal Nutrition and Balanced Feeding was organized by Centre of Excellence for dairy skills in India (CEDSI) and Agriculture Skill Council of India (ASCI) on 25th June, 2024 at the CEDSI centre, Khanapara. The workshop aimed to educate dairy farmers on importance and use of modern techniques and practices in animal nutrition that could significantly improve milk production and overall herd health.

The workshop was started by welcoming distinguished officials from Directorate of Dairy Development and Town Supply Milk Scheme, followed by the inaugural speech from the Director, Directorate of dairy Development.

The workshop featured prominent experts Dr. Hiranaya Kumar Bhattacharya, Associate Director of Extension Education (Veterinary), Assam Agricultural University, Khanapara and Dr. Hiramoni from APART, shared their insights on the different aspects of profitable dairy farming with special reference to Nutrition. In the workshop threadbare discussions were held on Principles and Ingredients of balanced Feeding, Feed management and its Implications on Production and Health, Fodder Management, optimum and efficient use of locally available feeds and different deficiency diseases and its control and remedies. The knowledge up-gradation of the participants from the workshop was measured through interactive and participatory approaches along with poster making and presentation in some of the vital nutrition and health care strategies.

