Karimganj Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know Your Candidate Kripanath Mallah, BJP’s Contender

Candidate Portfolio of Kripanath Mallah:

A resident of Karimganj’s Bidyanagar, Shri Kripanath Mallah, aged 50, is the son of Late Krishnamohan Mallah. He is a candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), contesting for the Karimganj Parliamentary constituency in Assam for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Election.

Currently, he holds the post of Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha). Mallah is also an active social worker.

Political Career of Kripanath Mallah:

Kripanath Mallah, a prominent politician from Assam, has navigated an impressive path. His initial venture into politics began as the Goan Panchayat President.

Subsequently, he ascended to the role of a Member of Legislative Assembly and currently serves as a Member of Parliament in the 17th Lok Sabha.