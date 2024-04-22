Karimganj Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know Your Candidate Kripanath Mallah, BJP’s Contender

Candidate Portfolio of Kripanath Mallah:
A resident of Karimganj’s Bidyanagar, Shri Kripanath Mallah, aged 50, is the son of Late Krishnamohan Mallah. He is a candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), contesting for the Karimganj Parliamentary constituency in Assam for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Election.
Currently, he holds the post of Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha). Mallah is also an active social worker.
Political Career of Kripanath Mallah:
Kripanath Mallah, a prominent politician from Assam, has navigated an impressive path. His initial venture into politics began as the Goan Panchayat President.
Subsequently, he ascended to the role of a Member of Legislative Assembly and currently serves as a Member of Parliament in the 17th Lok Sabha.
He consistently represented the Ratabari constituency during different legislative terms. From 2003 to 2006, he held a seat in the Assam Legislative Assembly, followed by a continued tenure from 2011 to 2015.
In the 2016–2019 period, he was once again elected from the same constituency.
Additionally, Kripanath Mallah served as the Deputy Speaker in the Assam Legislative Assembly from September 26, 2018, to May 23, 2019. His victory in the Karimganj constituency, representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), highlights his commitment to public service and political leadership.
Presently, Kripanath Mallah holds positions as a Member of the Standing Committee on Chemicals & Fertilisers and as a Member of the Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers.
Educational Qualifications of Kripanath Mallah: He has earned a degree in Bachelor of Science from Karimganj College, Assam university, in the year 1997.
Criminal Cases of Kripanath Mallah: Kripanath Mallah has not been convicted of any criminal offense, nor does he have any pending criminal cases against him.
Assets of Kripanath Mallah:
Movable Assets: According to the affidavit, Kripanath Mallah has reported that his movable assets amount to Rs. 31,45,104.
Immovable Assets: In the affidavit, Kripanath Mallah has stated that the value of his immovable assets is Rs. 95,00,000.
Mallah has declared liabilities amounting to Rs. 63,14,782.
Community Engagement and Outreach:
Kripanath Mallah actively participated in the Barak Valley Cha Sramik Union, advocating for the rights and demands of labourers. His commitment extended to promoting agricultural growth in his region.
By encouraging farmers to cultivate more agricultural products, he aimed to uplift their financial status and contribute to the overall development of the area.
