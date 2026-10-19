Kati Bihu Illuminates Mahura Pathar with 4,000 Earthen Lamps and Sky Lanterns

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Kati Bihu, one of the most cherished festivals of the Assamese people, was celebrated traditionally today at the historic Mahura Dihingia Pathar in Bokakhat Co-District.

The programme, organised by the Agriculture Department of Bokakhat Co-District, illuminated the historic Mahura Pathar with the glow of nearly 4,000 earthen lamps. Ten sky lamps were also lit, creating a festive atmosphere throughout the area. Speaking on the occasion, Cabinet Minister Atul Bora said that the tradition of lighting earthen lamps beneath the Tulsi plant and raising sky lamps adds to the spiritual significance of the festival.

The minister performed the traditional rituals by lighting an earthen lamp beneath the Tulsi plant and illuminating the sky lamps, praying for the prosperity of the state’s agricultural sector. He also interacted with the farmers present at the programme and wished for a bountiful harvest and prosperity in their lives. It may be mentioned that the Kati Bihu tradition of lighting lamps in paddy fields is deeply rooted in farmers’ belief in protecting their crops. The lighting of sky lamps also represents a distinctive aspect of Assam’s agrarian folk culture.

Speaking to the media, Minister Bora said that such traditional celebrations are an effort to preserve the state’s culture and heritage amid the rapid pace of modernisation.

The enchanting sight of nearly 4,000 glowing earthen lamps and ten sky lamps illuminated the Mahura Pathar, highlighting the traditional beauty and cultural significance of Kati Bihu.

During the programme, ten progressive farmers from the Bokakhat Assembly Constituency were felicitated.

MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, District Agriculture Officer Ranjan Baruah, Co-District Commissioner Sujata Gogoi, and other distinguished personalities were present at the event.

Dihanam was performed by the renowned Dihanam exponent Kamala Gogoi.

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