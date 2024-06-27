Kaziranga Authorities Take Proactive Measures To Tackle Floods

KAZIRANGA: The authorities at Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam are fully prepared to deal with any kind of situation that may arise due to floods.

The park authorities have taken proactive steps to ensure the safety and well-being of the animals which call Kaziranga their home.

Vehicular speed sensor cameras have been installed along National Highway 37 which passes through the park and various technologies have been deployed for better surveillance.

Apart from male frontline staff, nearly 150 women frontline staff have been stationed to protect the diverse wildlife in Kaziranga, a UNESCO World Heritage site.