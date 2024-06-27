Kaziranga Authorities Take Proactive Measures To Tackle Floods

KAZIRANGA: The authorities at Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam are fully prepared to deal with any kind of situation that may arise due to floods.
The park authorities have taken proactive steps to ensure the safety and well-being of the animals which call Kaziranga their home.
Vehicular speed sensor cameras have been installed along National Highway 37 which passes through the park and various technologies have been deployed for better surveillance.
Apart from male frontline staff, nearly 150 women frontline staff have been stationed to protect the diverse wildlife in Kaziranga, a UNESCO World Heritage site.
Emphasizing the proactive measures, field director Sonali Ghosh assured that all the necessary preparations have been made by the park authorities so as to ensure the safety and security of wild animals of the park during flood season.
Flooding happens to be a critical phenomena in Kaziranga as a good flood is beneficial for its landscape, she added.
However, wild animals have also migrated from Kaziranga to higher grounds in Karbi Anglong due to heavy flooding, Ghosh informed.
The field director revealed that the animals are regularly crossing from nine designated corridors, as a result of which, additional frontline staff have been deployed over there.
She further disclosed that technologies including vehicular speed sensor cameras on the National Highway - 37 have been employed in order to curb road accidents with wild animals.
Moreover, Ghosh informed that the frontline staff are continuously engaged in anti-poaching activities and doing their duties round the clock.
She went on to add that country boats, life jackets, raincoats and all the other essential items have been provided to these frontline warriors.
Furthermore, she noted that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Kaziranga on June 15 to take stock of the situation and chaired a review meeting on flood preparedness, issuing directives in this regard.
