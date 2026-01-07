Kaziranga Fast Emerging as Choicest Habitat for Royal Bengal Tiger

KAZIRANGA: UNESCO Heritage Site, Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam (KNP) — long being known as the one of the most prominent sanctuary for the one-horned rhino — is now emerging as a most chosen habitat of the Royal Bengal tigers.

In a recent celebration of Kaziranga’s conservation success, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the rise in tiger numbers.

Sarma shared a video in his social media handle of the golden feline loitering in the wilds of Kohora range in the park.

According to the latest “Status of Tigers in Kaziranga, 2024” report, the reserve’s tiger population has surged impressively, total tiger population is up to 148 from just 104 in 2022, marking a remarkable increase of 44 tigers in two years.

According to the statistics, the KNP now have 18.65 tigers per 100 square kilometer, which is the third highest tiger density park in India after Bandipur and Corbette tiger reserves.

The rise in the tiger population adds a new feather to the KNP, where tourists arrival has gone up many folds in last few years.

As thousands of visitors and nature enthusiasts now discover, the “golden felines of Kohora” are not just surviving — they are thriving, reclaiming their place as icons of India’s wild heritage.