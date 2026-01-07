Nagaon Family Alleges Voter List Breach; Assam Electoral Roll Revision Under Scanner

Nagaon: A fresh controversy has erupted in Assam’s ongoing special revision of the electoral roll, as a family in Nagaon district’s Dhing constituency has alleged the inclusion of three unknown individuals, bearing no connection to them, under their household in the official voter list.

The incident came to light in Dumdumia village, under Ward No. 10 of the historic Shri Shri Narowa Balisatra, where the family of Deka Satradhikar Yadab Chandra Dev Goswami discovered the names of three unfamiliar persons alongside their own in the voter registry. The three unknown persons are Jahura Khatun, Sahidul Islam, and Samim Anisha.

Distressed Yadab Chandra Dev Goswami has submitted a formal appeal for immediate rectification of the discrepancy.

He stated, “We are long-time residents of Dumdumia Balisatra. There is no relation whatsoever between our family and these individuals. How their names appeared under our house number 163 is beyond our understanding.”