Kaziranga forest team foils rhino poaching attempt, recovers rifle and ammunition

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: In a massive successful operation carried out by Eastern Range, Gamari and Crime Investigation Range, Panibharal of Biswanath Wildlife Division of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, two numbers of ammunitions and a rifle were recovered at fringe area of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, near Gohpur on Monday. The weapon was allegedly brought from neighbouring state for poaching of rhino inside the Kaziranga National Park and seven accused persons were involved in the act. Earlier, one person, named Biswarup Mili (Dakkar Mili) of Raonamukh was arrested on November 30 and was produced before the Court of SDJ(M), Gohpur. A three-day forest custody was accorded by the court.

Four more persons viz. R Pegu, Birgu Pegu, Bimal Pachung and Siva Guru Pachung are arrested and will be produced before the court. Dipen Pegu, one of the accomplices of this case was arrested in recent offence of illegal trade of Tiger Bones, offence no.ER/02 of 2025 dated 22/11/2025 of Eastern Range, Gamari, and is currently in judicial custody. Girish Pegu was detained for further interrogation.

The operation began after gathering intelligence, followed by extensive search and interrogation. The success of the operation is attributed to intelligence gathering and prompt field action by the forest department. Support from local people of concerned villages was received by the Forest Department in the whole operation for which forest department has expressed gratitude.

Also Read: Assam Police, Forest Officials Foil Rhino Poaching Attempt in Kaziranga, 3 Held