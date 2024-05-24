Assam Police, Forest Officials Foil Rhino Poaching Attempt in Kaziranga, 3 Held

GUWAHATI: In a joint operation including Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, Bokakhat Police, Jorhat Forest Division, and Jorhat police, three people accused of poaching and trading wildlife were arrested.

The operation was initiated on May 21, after receiving a tip-off about a group involved in trading rhino horns near KNP, which is famous for the one-horned rhinoceroses.

On Tuesday, the team arrested a person named Amar Choudhury, also known as Harilal Choudhury, who hailed from Jugal Ati village in the Bokakhat area of Golaghat district. He was apprehended while heading towards Bokakhat town.

During interrogation, Choudhury revealed that he and two others were planning to meet at Palashguri village at night and carry out the killing of a rhinoceros.