Assam Police, Forest Officials Foil Rhino Poaching Attempt in Kaziranga, 3 Held

GUWAHATI: In a joint operation including Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, Bokakhat Police, Jorhat Forest Division, and Jorhat police, three people accused of poaching and trading wildlife were arrested.
The operation was initiated on May 21, after receiving a tip-off about a group involved in trading rhino horns near KNP, which is famous for the one-horned rhinoceroses.
On Tuesday, the team arrested a person named Amar Choudhury, also known as Harilal Choudhury, who hailed from Jugal Ati village in the Bokakhat area of Golaghat district. He was apprehended while heading towards Bokakhat town.
During interrogation, Choudhury revealed that he and two others were planning to meet at Palashguri village at night and carry out the killing of a rhinoceros.
Based on Choudhury’s information, the team conducted an operation that led to the arrest of another group member identified as Gunakanta Doley.
Further investigation and a search of Choudhury’s home uncovered six live .303 bullets. This led to the arrest of the mastermind of the group, Achinta Morang, also known as Empe Morang, from Kareng Chapori in Jorhat district.
During questioning, Morang admitted that the group had obtained a .303 rifle and three live bullets with the intention of killing a rhinoceros in the chapori area of Majuli district.
Based on initial evidence, a case has been filed against the three individuals under the appropriate sections of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and the Wildlife (Protection) (Assam Amendment) Act, 2009.
Earlier, the second meeting of the Anti-Rhino Poaching Task Force was held on Thursday at Kaziranga to review the existing rhino protection measures, forest-police coordination, deployment of existing Forest Protection Forces, and strengthening of the intelligence networks.
Sharing details of the meeting, Sonali Ghosh, Director of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve said, “The key agenda of the meeting was to review the existing rhino protection measures, forest-police coordination, deployment of existing Forest Protection forces, and strengthening of the intelligence networks.”
Presentations were made by Forest and Police officials from the 4 Rhino-bearing areas.
The Task Force made several crucial recommendations to bolster anti-poaching efforts, particularly in light of the increasing rhino population.
ALSO WATCH: