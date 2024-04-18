Kaziranga Lok Sabha Election 2024: Know Your Candidate Roselina Tirkey, INC’s Contender

Candidate Portfolio of Smt Roselina Tirkey:

A resident of Golaghat’s Soriakhat Gaon, Smt Roselina Tirkey, aged about 42, is the daughter of Shri Aklius Tirkey. She is a candidate of the Indian National Congress (INC), contesting for the Kaziranga Parliamentary constituency in Assam for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Election. Tirkey is a former Member of 94- Sarupathar Legislative Assembly.

Political Career of Roselina Tirkey: Roselina Tirkey, an Indian National Congress member, emerged victorious in the 2016 Assam Legislative Assembly elections from the Sarupathar Constituency, defeating Binod Gowalla of Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) by a margin of 2,927 votes.

She also served as the Vice Chairperson of Golaghat Zila Parishad from 2007 to 2012 and held the position of Member of Morangi Zila Parishad Constituency from 2012 to 2016. Roselina Tirkey has also contributed to the Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha (ACMS) as an Assistant Secretary in the Golaghat branch.

Currently, she is the sitting Member of Legislative Assembly from the No. 94 Sarupathar Assembly constituency in the 14th Assam Assembly.