Kaziranga Lok Sabha Election 2024: Know Your Candidate Roselina Tirkey, INC’s Contender

Candidate Portfolio of Smt Roselina Tirkey:
A resident of Golaghat’s Soriakhat Gaon, Smt Roselina Tirkey, aged about 42, is the daughter of Shri Aklius Tirkey. She is a candidate of the Indian National Congress (INC), contesting for the Kaziranga Parliamentary constituency in Assam for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Election. Tirkey is a former Member of 94- Sarupathar Legislative Assembly.
Political Career of Roselina Tirkey: Roselina Tirkey, an Indian National Congress member, emerged victorious in the 2016 Assam Legislative Assembly elections from the Sarupathar Constituency, defeating Binod Gowalla of Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) by a margin of 2,927 votes.
She also served as the Vice Chairperson of Golaghat Zila Parishad from 2007 to 2012 and held the position of Member of Morangi Zila Parishad Constituency from 2012 to 2016. Roselina Tirkey has also contributed to the Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha (ACMS) as an Assistant Secretary in the Golaghat branch.
Currently, she is the sitting Member of Legislative Assembly from the No. 94 Sarupathar Assembly constituency in the 14th Assam Assembly.
Educational Qualifications of Roselina Tirkey: She has earned a degree in Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the Indian Institute of Planning and Management, in the year 2006. She also holds a degree in Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA) from Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication, Bhopal, in the year 2004.
Criminal Cases of Roselina Tirkey: Roselina Tirkey has not been convicted of any criminal offense, nor does she have any pending criminal cases against her.
Assets of Roselina Tirkey:
· Movable Assets: According to the affidavit, Roselina Tirkey has reported that her movable assets amount to Rs. 36,60,172.76.
· Immovable Assets: In the affidavit, Roselina Tirkey has stated that the value of her immovable assets is Rs. 8,00,000.