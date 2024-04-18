Jorhat Lok Sabha Constituency 2024 - Know Your Candidates, Voting Date, Last Election Results

Jorhat Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: The Jorhat Constituency, one of the 14 parliamentary constituencies in the state of Assam, is gearing up for Lok Sabha election this year.

The voting day for the Lok Sabha elections will witness the democratic exercise of voting, as constituents come forward to cast their ballots.

The estimated number of electors during the 2019 Lok Sabha Election in the Jorhat Constituency was 13,19,952.

Voters and Demographics (Pre-Delimitation)

Population and voters

Total voters: 1,347,881

Rural Voters: 1,124,133, which is around 83.4%

Urban Voters: 223,748, which is around 16.6%

Sex Ratio: 956 (2011)

Voter turnout: 77.2% (2019 Parliament election) – lower than the 2016 Assembly election’s 83.6% turnout.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Know the Candidates of Jorhat Constituency

Individuals contesting for the Jorhat constituency, comprises of one nominee each from INC, BJP and ESBD, in addition to one independent candidate.

List of candidate names with their respective political party is given below-