Jorhat Lok Sabha Constituency 2024 - Know Your Candidates, Voting Date, Last Election Results

Jorhat Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: The Jorhat Constituency, one of the 14 parliamentary constituencies in the state of Assam, is gearing up for Lok Sabha election this year.
The voting day for the Lok Sabha elections will witness the democratic exercise of voting, as constituents come forward to cast their ballots.
The estimated number of electors during the 2019 Lok Sabha Election in the Jorhat Constituency was 13,19,952.
Voters and Demographics (Pre-Delimitation)
Population and voters
Total voters: 1,347,881
Rural Voters: 1,124,133, which is around 83.4%
Urban Voters: 223,748, which is around 16.6%
Sex Ratio: 956 (2011)
Voter turnout: 77.2% (2019 Parliament election) – lower than the 2016 Assembly election’s 83.6% turnout.
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Know the Candidates of Jorhat Constituency
Individuals contesting for the Jorhat constituency, comprises of one nominee each from INC, BJP and ESBD, in addition to one independent candidate.
List of candidate names with their respective political party is given below-
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Prominent Candidates of Jorhat Constituency
Gaurav Gogoi: Gaurav Gogoi is an Assamese politician with the Indian National Congress, serving as Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha and representing Kaliabor since 2014. He's the son of ex-Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi and holds a Master's from NYU. His political work commenced post his US return.
Topon Kumar Gogoi: Topon Kumar Gogoi, a politician hailing from Assam, currently represents Jorhat in the Lok Sabha. His political journey includes being elected from Sonari in the 2016 state elections and holding the position of Minister of State for Power with independent charge in Assam government.
Jorhat Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: Voting Date and Election Phase
The Jorhat Lok Sabha Constituency will cast its votes on 19th April, during the first phase of the 2024 elections.
Jorhat Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: Voting Results
The counting and declaration of results of the election outcomes for the Jorhat Lok Sabha Constituency are scheduled for 4th June.
Jorhat Constituency Lok Sabha Election Result 2019
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Topon Kumar Gogoi, representing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), emerged victorious in the Jorhat constituency with a total of 5,43,288 votes.
Sushanta Borgohain from Indian National Congress (INC) was the runner up with a total of 4,60,635 votes.
Here is a list of all the nominated candidates of Jorhat Constituency for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 -
Jorhat Constituency: Last 5 Lok Sabha Election Vote Share:
Winners and Runner Ups for Jorhat Constituency Lok Sabha Election of 2019, 2014 and 2009
2019 - Topon Kumar Gogoi emerged victorious for the BJP, with Sushanta Borgohain of INC, as the runner-up.
2014 - Kamakhya Prasad Tasa emerged victorious for the BJP, with Bijoy Krishna Handique of INC as the runner-up.
2009 - Bijoy Krishna Handique emerged victorious for the INC, with Kamakhya Prasad Tasa of BJP as the runner-up.
Jorhat Constituency Lok Sabha Election- FAQs
Q. Who is the current Member of Parliament of Jorhat Constituency ?
A. Topon Kumar Gogoi of BJP is the current Member of Parliament of Jorhat Constituency.
Q. Who is the candidate representing INC for Jorhat Constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha Election ?
A. Gaurav Gogoi is the INC candidate for Jorhat Constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha Election.
Q. Who is the candidate representing BJP for Jorhat Constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha Election ?
A. Topon Kumar Gogoi is the BJP candidate for Jorhat Constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha Election.
Q. What is the Jorhat polling percentage in Lok Sabha Election 2019 ?
A. The polling percentage for Jorhat in Lok Sabha Election 2019 was 77.49 %