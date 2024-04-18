Kaziranga Lok Sabha Elections 2024 : Know Your Candidate Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, BJP’s Contender

Candidate Portfolio of Kamakhya Prasad Tasa:

A resident of Jorhat’s Hattigarh, Shri Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, aged 49, is the son of Late Dewram Tasa. He is a candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), contesting for the Kaziranga Parliamentary constituency in Assam for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Election. Currently, he is holding the post of Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha).

Political Career of Kamakhya Prasad Tasa: Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, is an Indian politician who has made significant strides in national politics. He has been serving as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha representing Assam since June 14, 2019, and also holds the position of National Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) since 2023.

His political journey gained prominence when he was elected as a Member of Parliament (MP) during the 16th Lok Sabha elections, representing the Jorhat constituency in Assam. Throughout his tenure in the Lok Sabha from 2014 to 2019, Tasa actively participated in various committees.

Notably, he served on the Standing Committee on Petroleum and Natural Gas, the Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), and the Committee on Private Members Bills and Resolutions.