Kaziranga Lok Sabha Elections 2024 : Know Your Candidate Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, BJP’s Contender

Candidate Portfolio of Kamakhya Prasad Tasa:
A resident of Jorhat’s Hattigarh, Shri Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, aged 49, is the son of Late Dewram Tasa. He is a candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), contesting for the Kaziranga Parliamentary constituency in Assam for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Election. Currently, he is holding the post of Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha).
Political Career of Kamakhya Prasad Tasa: Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, is an Indian politician who has made significant strides in national politics. He has been serving as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha representing Assam since June 14, 2019, and also holds the position of National Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) since 2023.
His political journey gained prominence when he was elected as a Member of Parliament (MP) during the 16th Lok Sabha elections, representing the Jorhat constituency in Assam. Throughout his tenure in the Lok Sabha from 2014 to 2019, Tasa actively participated in various committees.
Notably, he served on the Standing Committee on Petroleum and Natural Gas, the Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), and the Committee on Private Members Bills and Resolutions.
Kamakhya Prasad Tasa held key roles within the BJP Assam Pradesh, serving as Vice President from 2013 to 2017 and earlier as convenor of the Tea Tribes Cell from 2005 to 2010. He also served as a Member of the State Election Committee for the party from 2000 to 2002.
Educational Qualifications of Kamakhya Prasad Tasa: He has earned a degree in Master of Arts, from Dibrugarh University, in 1999 and a degree in Bachelor of Arts from J.B. College, Jorhat, under Dibrugarh University, in the year 1996.
Criminal Cases of Kamakhya Prasad Tasa: Kamakhya Prasad Tasa has not been convicted of any criminal offense, nor does he have any pending criminal cases against him.
Assets of Kamakhya Prasad Tasa:
Movable Assets: According to the affidavit, Kamakhya Prasad Tasa has reported that his movable assets amount to Rs. 52,13,999.95/-
Immovable Assets: In the affidavit, Kamakhya Prasad Tasa has stated that the value of his immovable assets is Rs. 20,00,000.
Community Engagement and Outreach: Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, as a Member of Parliament (MP), actively advocates for the rights and welfare of the Tea Community. His position empowers him to voice their concerns and address their specific needs. His tireless efforts contribute to improving the lives of tea garden workers and uplifting the entire community.
His involvement as an Advisor in the Chah Janagusthi Jatiya Samanaya Mahasabha, a prominent social organization representing the Tea Community, underscores his commitment to community welfare.
Additionally, his focus on students and youth demonstrates a genuine concern for their growth and development.