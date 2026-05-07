Kaziranga National Park breaks all records with footfall of 4,68,147 tourists in 2025-26

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The number of domestic and international tourists visiting Kaziranga National Park and its tiger reserve has been steadily increasing. As a result, during the 2025-26 tourist season, the park has broken all previous records in terms of visitor numbers.

According to a press release from the field director, a total of 4,68,147 tourists visited the park in the 2025-26 season, with around 4.5% being from foreign countries. In the 2024-25 tourist season, this figure stood at 4,06,564.

Departmental data shows that during the 2025-26 season, 4,37,673 domestic tourists and 30,474 foreign tourists visited the park. Compared to the previous year, there was an increase of 48,802 domestic tourists and 12,781 foreign tourists, bringing the total increase to 61,583 visitors. Meanwhile, The New York Times has listed Assam and Kaziranga among the must-visit destinations in the world.

Also Read: Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve records all-time high tourist footfall: Officials