Forest guard injured in accidental firing inside Kaziranga National Park

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A forest guard was injured by an accidental gunshot inside Kaziranga National Park on Thursday.

According to reports, Lahen Kardong and Dinesh Kardong, both personnel of the 2nd Forest Protection Force from the Garaimari forest camp under the Kohora range, had set out early in the morning on a patrol through the forest towards another camp named Benga.

During the patrol, Lahen Kardong slipped in the mud. As a result, the firearm he was carrying accidentally discharged, and the bullet struck his right leg.

The injured forest guard was immediately taken to the Kohora Model Hospital, where he received initial treatment. Later, he was referred to Jorhat Medical College & Hospital for advanced treatment, as informed by forest officials.

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