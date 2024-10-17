Kaziranga National Park emerges as 2nd butterfly diversity hub with 446 species

New Delhi: In an exciting discovery, more than 446 butterfly species have been reported from Kaziranga National Park making it the second highest in the country next to Namdapha National Park in Arunachal Pradesh. This remarkable finding is the result of years of research by Dr Monsoon Jyoti Gogoi, a young scientist hailing from Kaziranga, a press release said.

The first-ever “Butterfly Conservation Meet-2024,” held from September 27 to 29, attracted approximately 40 butterfly enthusiasts from across India. Attendees included representatives from North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Cotton University, various Assam colleges, the Maharashtra Forest Department, Corbett Foundation, and key members of the North East Butterflies group. The event focused on detailed butterfly records and further dissemination on the butterfly status. According to the release, a notable presentation was given by Gaurab Nandi Das from the Czech Republic on the “Taxonomy of Butterflies,” which captivated the audience with its in-depth insights. This was followed by butterfly observation in different parts of the Kaziranga-Karbi Anglong landscape, especially in the Panbari Reserve Forest, which is home to a diverse range of butterfly species.

A total of 85 species of butterflies were observed during the meet. The other highlight of the event was the launch of a new pictorial guidebook on butterflies, authored by Dr Gogoi. The book documents 446 species of butterflies recorded in Kaziranga, 18 of which are new records for India (Burmese Threering, Glassy Cerulean, Dark-bordered Hedge Blue, Andaman Yellow Banded Flat, Ferrar’s Cerulean, Great Red-vein Lancer, Peacock Oakblue, Singled-lined Flash, Yellow-tailed Awlking, White Palm Bob, Dark-dusted Palm Dart, Clavate Banded Demon, Pale-marked Ace, Yellow Onyx, Long-winged Hedge Blue, Ace sp, Hill Ace, Dwarf Banded Demon).

Dr Gogoi, who has been studying butterflies in the region since 2007, shared that Kaziranga now ranks second in butterfly species diversity among India’s protected areas, after Namdapha National Park. This record is particularly significant given Kaziranga’s location outside the Himalayan and Patkai mountain ranges, making its high species diversity a remarkable achievement, the release said. (ANI)

