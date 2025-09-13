Kaziranga National Park remembers heroes on National Forest Martyrs’ Day

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Along with the rest of the country, National Forest Martyrs’ Day was observed on Thursday at Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve with various programmes. According to Park Director Sonali Ghosh, to mark this day, families of martyrs who laid down their lives in the protection of Kaziranga National Park,the world heritage site and the single largest habitat of the great one-horned rhinoceros, were brought together to pay tributes to the fallen forest guards.

The day’s programme began in the presence of Park Director Sonali Ghosh, Divisional Forest Officer Arun Vignesh, and Range Officer Bibhuti Ranjan Gogoi, among others. At the Shaheed Smarak (martyrs’ memorial) in the Smriti Udyan of the Social Forestry Department located at Kohora, floral tributes were paid to all forest martyrs of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve.

Meanwhile, at the Paramananda Lahon Auditorium of the Forest Department in Kohora, in addition to the Park Director, Additional Secretary to the Government of Assam MK Yadav, former Divisional Forest Officer of Kaziranga and current Chairperson of the Elephant Conservation Scheme Committee constituted by the Union Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, BS Bonal, and other dignitaries attended the function. On this occasion, meritorious students from the families of serving forest staff of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve were felicitated.

It is noteworthy that on this very day, the first forest martyr of Kaziranga, Baluram Dutta, who was killed by poachers’ bullets in the early 1960s, is remembered with special reverence.

