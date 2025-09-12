Forest Martyrs’ Day Observed at Kaziranga National Park

GUWAHATI: Forest Martyrs’ Day was solemnly observed at Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve on Thursday, honouring the brave forest personnel who sacrificed their lives in the course of protecting forests and wildlife in Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve. The commemorative event was held at the Kohora Convention Centre, Kaziranga and brought together forest officials, staff and families of martyrs. The day began with a tribute ceremony at the ShahidSmarak,Kohora Social Forestry Park, where floral tributes were paid to the 25 forest martyrs of Kaziranga in the past decade. Families of the fallen personnel joined officials and colleagues in remembering their extraordinary courage and dedication to safeguarding the rich biodiversity of the park. The atmosphere was solemn yet resolute, as participants recalled the personal sacrifices made by those who protected Kaziranga’s natural heritage at great personal risk.

As part of the programme, meritorious students from the families of frontline staff were felicitated. This gesture reflected the department’s commitment not only to honour the memory of the martyrs but also to support and encourage the aspirations of their families. The event highlighted the intergenerational spirit of service, resilience, and devotion that underpins conservation efforts in Kaziranga.

The gathering also created space for meaningful interactions, with family members and colleagues sharing stories that underscored the values of courage, duty, and sacrifice. These personal narratives added a deeply human dimension to the day, reminding all present of the cost of conservation and the unwavering spirit of those who guard Kaziranga’s landscapes and wildlife.

International ranger reports reveal sobering statistics on ranger casualties worldwide, highlighting the extreme dangers faced by rangers (forest personnel) protecting our natural heritage. Between 2006 and 2021, a total of 2,351 ranger fatalities were recorded globally in the line of duty, across 82 countries. Homicides (felonious deaths), mostly from encounters with poachers, militias, rebels, and organized crime, accounted for about 42.2% of these deaths, making it the leading cause of ranger fatalities worldwide. Accidents (vehicle crashes, drowning, firefighting, aircraft incidents, etc.) accounted for around 15.5% of fatalities. Wildlife attacks contributed to roughly 14% of deaths, predominantly from elephants, rhinos, big cats, and other dangerous animals. Additional deaths are due to occupational illness and other work-related hazards.

Regional data shows that Asia and Africa bear the highest burden, accounting for more than 80% of ranger deaths globally, with Asia having recorded 643 deaths and Africa 591 from 2006 to 2021. Similarly, recent reports for 2024-2025 show that annually about 150-175 rangers die worldwide, with causes ranging from homicide and animal attacks to accidents and illness while on duty. There is also increasing attention to mental health risks, with rising suicides linked to the stresses of ranger work, stated a press release.

