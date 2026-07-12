Kaziranga Officials, Bokakhat Press Club Join Hands for Garbage-Free World Heritage Park

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A delegation from the Bokakhat Press Club met with C Ramesh, Field Director of the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, on Friday. The delegation, led by Bokakhat Press Club President and senior journalist Bhabananda Kalita, included General Secretary Uttam Saikia and senior members Mahesh Agarwala, Rajiv Bora, Sudip Tamuli, and Dhananjay Mishra.

During the meeting, discussions focused on Kaziranga’s possible flood situation, various conservation-related issues, and measures to create a garbage-free environment. Field Director C Ramesh sought the cooperation of the Bokakhat Press Club in implementing initiatives to keep the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Kaziranga and its surrounding areas free from waste through planned and scientific waste management.

Also Read: Kaziranga Highway Under Strict Movement Curbs Due to Escalating Flood Risk