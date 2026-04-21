Kaziranga Officials Nab Tiger Parts Trafficking Accused After Months on Run

A man allegedly involved in the illegal trading of Royal Bengal Tiger body parts has been apprehended near Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, months after he went into hiding following the registration of a wildlife offence case against him.

The accused, identified as Ratnakanta Pegu, 41, a resident of Aathaishsharia village under Gohpur Police Station in Biswanath district, was arrested on April 18.

How the Arrest Was Made

The operation was carried out by the Eastern Range Gamiri and Crime Investigation Range of Biswanath Chariali, under the Biswanath Wildlife Division of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, based on intelligence input.

Pegu was arrested in connection with offence no. ER/02-2025, which relates to the illegal trading of Royal Bengal Tiger body parts.

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