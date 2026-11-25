A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday visited Sapjuri Bangaligaon in Bokakhat and met the bereaved families of those who tragically lost their lives in the recent road accident at Kaziranga. He expressed his deepest condolences and shared the grief of the affected families.

At a programme organised in the courtyard of the residence of deceased police personnel Sushil Bhumij, the Chief Minister paid tribute to the victims and prayed for the eternal peace of their departed souls. He also wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the accident and undergoing treatment in hospitals, assuring that all necessary steps would be taken to ensure their proper medical care. On behalf of the Assam Government, Dr Sarma formally handed over cheques of Rs 5 lakh each as one-time financial assistance to the next of kin of the deceased.

He stated that, apart from the Rs 5 lakh being provided to each family from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund as a mark of respect, an additional Rs 2 lakh would also be provided on behalf of the Prime Minister. The process of providing another Rs 2 lakh through the State Disaster Management Authority is also underway.

The Chief Minister also directed the district administration to take immediate steps to ensure that families of the accident victims who have not yet received benefits under the Orunodoi scheme or ration cards are provided with these facilities at the earliest.