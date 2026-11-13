Kaziranga Accident: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assures Support to Victims

Guwahati: The Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed condolences after a Kaziranga road accident claimed 23 lives in Rangajan, Golaghat district, on Friday, 13th November . In a social media statement around 5 pm, the Chief Minister assured affected families of government support and directed authorities to ensure prompt medical treatment for injured passengers.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed deep distress over the accident and conveyed his condolences to the families who lost their loved ones.

In a post on X at around 5 pm, Sarma said: “I am deeply distressed by the tragic accident in Kaziranga earlier today. The scale of this loss has shaken all of us, and my heart goes out to every family that has lost a loved one. No words can ease their pain, but I want them to know that they are not alone.”

The Chief Minister also assured affected families that they would receive support from the Assam Government. His statement came hours after the collision, which reportedly occurred at around 3:15 pm at Rangajan near Kaziranga in Golaghat district.

After the accident, the Chief Minister directed that injured passengers receive prompt medical attention. Sarma said the immediate priority was to ensure that injured people received the best possible medical treatment without delay.

The state Government is coordinating medical assistance and relief arrangements for the victims and their families, according to the information provided in the reporter's notes. The Chief Minister also assured families who lost relatives that they would not be left without support following the tragedy.

Assam Cabinet Minister Atul Bora reached the accident site at Rangajan following the collision. Bora personally oversaw relief arrangements and monitored the response at the location. His presence at the site came as rescue and relief operations continued following the collision between a Traveller vehicle and a container truck.

The accident occurred at around 3:15 pm on Friday at Rangajan in Golaghat district, near Kaziranga. As per information a Traveller vehicle collided head-on with a container truck, resulting in 23 deaths.

The collision triggered rescue and relief operations, while arrangements were made to provide medical assistance to injured passengers. The Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed authorities to prioritise treatment for the injured, while Minister Atul Bora has overseen relief arrangements at the accident site.

The reported death toll stands at 23. The immediate focus of the Assam Government remains medical assistance for injured passengers and support for families affected by the accident. Further details are awaited.