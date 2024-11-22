Kaziranga To Host 12th International Tourism Mart Showcasing Northeast India’s Rich Tapestry

KAZIRANGA: The 12th edition of the International Tourism Mart (ITM) is set to unfold amidst the picturesque landscapes of Kaziranga, Assam, from November 26 to 29, 2024.
Organized by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, this annual platform highlights the untapped tourism potential of Northeast India, bringing together stakeholders from across the globe.
The event will unite approximately 400 participants, including tour operators, hoteliers, homestay owners, tourism professionals, media representatives, influencers, and international students.
It will focus on fostering collaborations and exploring opportunities in the tourism sector across Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, and Sikkim.
Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site renowned for its one-horned rhinos, will serve as the perfect venue for the event. "Kaziranga, with its unique biodiversity and rich cultural heritage, embodies the essence of Northeast India, making it an ideal setting for ITM 2024," said Ms. Mugdha Sinha, Director General of Tourism.
A vibrant agenda awaits attendees, including presentations by state governments, business meetings, cultural evenings, food showcases, live music, and the North East Bazaar. Delegates will also embark on technical visits to sites such as Charaideo Moidam, India’s latest UNESCO World Heritage Site; Hathikuli Tea Estate; and the Orchid and Biodiversity Park.
This year’s ITM embraces the Ministry of Tourism’s Travel for Life initiative by emphasizing sustainable practices. Single-use plastics will be eliminated, energy-efficient solutions prioritized, and eco-friendly shuttle services provided, ensuring a minimal environmental footprint while promoting responsible tourism.
As Kaziranga prepares to host this landmark event, ITM 2024 promises to be a celebration of Northeast India’s unparalleled charm and a testament to tourism’s potential as a driver of sustainable growth.
