Kaziranga To Host 12th International Tourism Mart Showcasing Northeast India’s Rich Tapestry

KAZIRANGA: The 12th edition of the International Tourism Mart (ITM) is set to unfold amidst the picturesque landscapes of Kaziranga, Assam, from November 26 to 29, 2024.

Organized by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, this annual platform highlights the untapped tourism potential of Northeast India, bringing together stakeholders from across the globe.

The event will unite approximately 400 participants, including tour operators, hoteliers, homestay owners, tourism professionals, media representatives, influencers, and international students.

It will focus on fostering collaborations and exploring opportunities in the tourism sector across Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, and Sikkim.