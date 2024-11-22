Assam: Education Supervisor Arrested In Major Drug Trafficking Operation

KARIMGANJ: The Karimganj police have arrested a senior education supervisor for operating a large-scale drug trade in the district. The mastermind behind the operation is identified as Sumeru Nath, who held a significant position as the Cluster Resource Centre Coordinator under the Sarva Siksha Abhiyan Program.
He was captured by the police on November 6 after a major drug confiscation in Badarpur. Partha Pratim Das, Superintendent of Police, led the inquiry and caught the other four drug traffickers. As per the interrogation, it was disclosed that Nath was the architect behind the illicit drug racket.
As per reports, the offender was involved in the trafficking of drugs for a long time. His involvement raises alarming questions about the organized crime’s infiltration in the region, emphasizing the concerning convergence of education and crime.
Earlier, on November 22, 2024, in a major crackdown against drug trafficking, Dhubri police arrested a repeat offender near Samshan Mandir in Folimari on Wednesday evening. Saiful Islam, a resident of Ghoramara, was caught with 60 grams of suspected brown sugar concealed in a soap case.
The operation, led by sub-inspectors Nilim Talukdar and Jyotirmoy Das, was launched based on information received through reliable sources. A history of drug crimes characterizes Islam, who has a history of drug-related crime and was previously jailed, has now emerged as the prime suspect for the backdrop of deeper investigations.
This proactive approach highlights the commitment of Dhubri police to ensure the safety and well-being of the community. With swift action and a sustained focus, they aim to make the district a safer place by eradicating the influence of drugs.
