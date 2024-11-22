Assam: Education Supervisor Arrested In Major Drug Trafficking Operation

KARIMGANJ: The Karimganj police have arrested a senior education supervisor for operating a large-scale drug trade in the district. The mastermind behind the operation is identified as Sumeru Nath, who held a significant position as the Cluster Resource Centre Coordinator under the Sarva Siksha Abhiyan Program.

He was captured by the police on November 6 after a major drug confiscation in Badarpur. Partha Pratim Das, Superintendent of Police, led the inquiry and caught the other four drug traffickers. As per the interrogation, it was disclosed that Nath was the architect behind the illicit drug racket.

As per reports, the offender was involved in the trafficking of drugs for a long time. His involvement raises alarming questions about the organized crime’s infiltration in the region, emphasizing the concerning convergence of education and crime.