Kaziranga’s Tiger Prey Base Declines, Sparks Conservation Alarm

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Despite the government's announcement that India's tiger population has risen to 3,682, a recent report by the Union Ministry of Environment and the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has highlighted concerns over tiger numbers in several reserves. Environmental activist Apurba Ballav Goswami drew attention to the findings.

According to the report, five tiger reserves currently have no tigers: Dampa in Mizoram, Kawal in Telangana, Satkosia in Odisha, Sahyadri in Maharashtra and Kamlang in Arunachal Pradesh.

The major reason cited for the decline is a shortage of prey. Populations of herbivores such as deer, wild boar and gaur have declined in several forests. An adult tiger requires prey equivalent to around 50 deer-sized animals annually. Lack of adequate prey can force tigers to leave their territories, affect reproduction or lead to starvation.

The report also points to a declining prey base in Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, home to 148 tigers. The Assam government needs to take appropriate measures to address the situation.

Prey populations are inadequate or declining in 36 of India's 58 tiger reserves. Roads and other infrastructure can also prevent tigers from safely migrating and establishing territories, while illegal hunting further threatens prey species.

The report states that 1,318 tigers are concentrated in just 10 reserves, with around 800 in six major reserves, including Kaziranga, Corbett and Bandipur. More than 12 reserves have fewer than three tigers each, while nine are considered critical in terms of tiger numbers.

The government is preparing an active management roadmap to restore prey species in 25 vacant reserves and facilitate the reintroduction of tigers.

Also Read: Royal Bengal Tiger Sparks Panic in Biswanathghat Village Before Safe Capture